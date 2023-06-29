Lori Havard Austin Published 7:20 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

Jan. 20, 1973 – June 26, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Lori Havard Austin, 50, of Natchez passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at her home will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 01, 2023, at St. Mary Basilica with Father Aaron Williams officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at St. Mary Basilica.

Email newsletter signup

Through her difficult battle with cancer, she was an inspiration to others with her strength and positivity.

Lori was born on Jan. 20, 1973, in Natchez to Walter Lee Havard, Jr. and Brenda Kay Alford Freeman. She loved tagging along behind her older brother Lee and his friends.

She graduated from Natchez High School in 1991 and then attended Copiah Lincoln Community College. Lori enjoyed working in the healthcare industry, and she excelled in her position as Business Office Manager for Consulate Health Care.

Lori married her soul mate, Carter Austin, on April 19, 1997. They were happily married for 26 years. Lori was the proud, loving mother to John Carter Austin II. She adored her family and would devote all of her time to them. She was the best at keeping everyone organized, and she was always there to listen and give advice. She was the epitome of what a wife and mother should be. You could find her at every baseball and soccer game or school event. She was John Carter’s biggest fan.

Lori would illuminate the room by bringing joy to others. Her laughter was contagious, and she always made you smile. Listening to music, dancing, playing “Booray” and “Left, Right, Center” were some of her favorite times. She was the best friend–dependable, honest, loving, and fun to be around.

Lori was preceded in death by her grandparents, Walter Lee and Lorainne Havard and Shinnie and Kathleen Alford; her mother, Brenda Kay Alford Freeman; her brother, Lee Havard, III, and her mother and father-in-law, Bill and Rita Austin.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Carter Austin; loving son, John Carter Austin, II; her father, Walter Lee Havard, Jr. and wife, Cheryl Havard; her sister, Stephanie Henslee (Brent) of Maurice, LA; her nieces and nephews, Colby Fitzpatrick, Kaitlin Mullins, Hunter Havard (Laney), Coty Austin (Casie), Lane Austin, Taylor and Parker Baroni, Randy, Chase and Amie Henslee; brother-in-law, William Austin (Heather), and sister-in-law, Kelly Baroni (Mike). She also will be remembered by her special friends, “The Queens.”

The family would like to especially thank Natchez Oncology, Merit Health, and Deaconess Health and Hospice Care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.