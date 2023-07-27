Norris Williams Published 12:25 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

Aug. 23, 1961 – July 20, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Norris Williams, 61, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on July 20, 2023, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS; will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at St. Paul Baptist Church at 1 p.m. with Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr. officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Norris was born on Aug. 23, 1961, to Mamie Lee Williams in Adams County, MS.

Norris was preceded in death by his mother, Mamie Lee Williams and two sisters, Bessie Davis and Gloria Jean Wesley.

Norris leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Dr. Shaylin Norece Williams; one goddaughter, Rayleigh Smith-Pittman; three sisters, Mamie Sylvester of Manteca, CA, Edrena Smith and husband, Raythell and Andrea Anderson and husband, James both of Natchez, MS; three brothers, his twin, Morris Williams of Natchez, MS, Thomas Williams and wife, Irene of Carson, CA and Robert Williams and wife, Mary of Inglewood, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.