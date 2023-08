DISTRICT 5: Incumbent avoids a runoff Published 7:59 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Adams County District 5 Supervisor Warren Gaines handily defeated two Democratic challengers on Tuesday, avoiding a runoff.

With four of four precincts reporting, Gaines led the vote with 599. James H. Berry followed at 256, and Brad Dean at 203.

