Middleton, Gaines earn another four years on county’s Board of Supervisors Published 10:42 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

NATCHEZ — District 1 Adams County Supervisor Wes Middleton survived a challenge from Mike Lazarus, who Middleton defeated for the seat four years ago.

“I feel relieved,” Middleton said after votes were tallied Tuesday evening. “My face looks like a tomato from standing out in the sun all day.”

Middleton received 721 votes to Lazarus’s 584. Those are numbers before absentee voters were added in. However, not enough absentee votes were cast by District 1 voters to affect the outcome of the election.

Middleton does not face a Republican challenger in the general election in November, so he was elected in tonight’s primary election.

“I’m relieved, and I’m excited. It’s been a grueling two months. I look forward to serving the residents of Adams County for the next four years. We have a lot of work to do, and a lot of work already in progress,” Middleton said. “I do this because I care, and that’s all there is to it. You better care if you do this job, because they will try you every day.”

Lazarus was not immediately available for comment Tuesday night.

District 5 Supervisor Warren Gaines survived to challengers, and apparently gained enough votes to retain his seat for four more years.

In order to avoid a runoff, Gaines must win by 50 percent plus one vote. Before absentee ballots were counted Tuesday evening, Gaines had 57 percent of the vote, which seemed enough to win his seat outright in the primary.

Challenger James H. Berry Jr. earned 256 votes and challenger Brad Dean earned 203.

“First, I thank God. Next, I thank the voters for believing in me,” Gaines said Tuesday night. “I want my constituents to know I appreciate their support and I am continuing to work and we will do great things in the future.”