Sheriff Travis Patten wins Democratic primary with whopping 83 percent of vote

Published 10:56 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten defeated his Democratic Primary challenger Lance Adams Tuesday night, receiving 83 percent of the vote.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten

“It feels really good to see a victory like the one we have tonight,” Patten said. “It’s good to know we solidly have the backing of this community. I am extremely grateful for all the voters in this first round.” 

Adams, a Natchez native, lives in Hattiesburg and is a University of Southern Mississippi Police Department officer and detective. Early in his career, he worked at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Adams was not immediately available for comments on Tuesday.

Sheriff Patten thanked his supporters, and reminded them the race is not finished.

“I love this community and I give it my all and my team gives it their all,” he said. “I am very thankful for the love and support shown to us today and tonight. Now, let’s do it again on Nov. 7.”

Patten, as the Democratic nominee, faces independent Curtis Davis in the Nov. 7 general election.

