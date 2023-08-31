Lisa Hoffman Mays Published 11:46 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

Oct. 17, 1963 – Aug. 21, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Lisa Hoffman Mays, 59, of Ferriday, LA will be held Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. from the Greater Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, #2 Concordia Avenue in Vidalia, LA. Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Dr. Raymond Riley, Sr. will officiate. Visitation will be held Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Mrs. Mays, daughter of Billy Hoffman and Faye Harvey, was born in Show Low, Arizona, and departed this life at her residence in Ferriday.

Mrs. Mays was a registered nurse. She was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association and a professional horse trainer. She was also a member of the Triumph Church in Vicksburg, MS.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Kelvin G. Mays of Ferriday; her mother, Faye Maxwell of Tallulah, LA; six sons, Kevin Converse of Atlanta, GA, Kelvin Mays, Jr. of Houston, TX, Joshua Avery of Dallas, TX, Jarrod Avery and Michael Avery of Tallulah, LA, Jordan Mays of Baton Rouge, LA; her siblings, John Hoffman and his wife, Betty, Lydia, Evelyn and Leslie all of Tallulah, LA, Cynthia Holloway and her husband, Terry of Dallas, TX, and three grandchildren.

Mrs. Mays is preceded in death by her father and her stepfather, James Maxwell.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.concordiafuneralhomein.com