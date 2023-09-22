Allumer Natchez moving to downtown Natchez Nov. 10 and 11 Published 3:01 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

NATCHEZ — The third annual light based art exhibit and festival, Allumer Natchez, will move from its prior location at historic Dunleith to a number of locations throughout downtown Natchez.

The event is set for Nov. 10 and 11 from dusk to 10 p.m. each night.

“The move positively impacts local businesses, generates tax revenue for the city and allows us to grow and provides better accessibility for elderly people and people with limited mobility, said Stacy Conde, director of Arts Danu, which produces the annual exhibition.

Digital and printed maps will be provided for festivalgoers’ convenience.

Allumer Natchez is always free and open to the public, Conde said.

“Allumer Natchez is the only event of its kind in the entire state of Mississippi and we are working hard to create a family friendly event that all of Natchez and Mississippi can be proud of,” she said.