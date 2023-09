Estella Queen Published 11:36 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

FAYETTE – Services for Estella Queen, 61, of Fayette, MS, who died Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Port Gibson, MS, will be at Rose Hill #2 Baptist Church in Fayette on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Rev Roosevelt Harried Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.