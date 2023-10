Patricia Ann Crane Campbell Published 5:24 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

MONTEREY – Funeral services for Patricia Ann Crane Campbell, 85, of Monterey, LA were held at Monterey Church of Christ at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, with Bro. Clyde Grammon, Bro. Jason Sparks and Paul Avery officiating. Interment will follow at Flowery Mound Cemetery in Monterey, LA under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.