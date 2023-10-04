Michael Todd Winborne Published 6:54 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Dec. 22, 1959 – Oct. 2, 2023

NATCHEZ – Michael Todd passed away Monday morning Oct. 2, 2023. He was born Dec. 22, 1959, in Natchez, MS.

Michael Todd struggled with many health issues for years and will be sorely missed by his family and friends. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend, an avid collector of antiques and a sharer of all his treasures.

He leaves behind his mother and father, J.D and Betty (Lofton) Winborne; his sister and her husband, Pam (Winborne) and Gary White; his niece and her family, Alicia and Josh Potter; his nephew and his family, Cody and Macey White; great nieces and nephews; and many cousins and friends.

A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Brother Russell Wagoner officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.