Lillian Cavin Cothren Published 6:30 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Oct. 10, 1927 – Oct. 07, 2023

Lillian Cothren moved to her eternal home on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. She was born to Douglas Chauncy Cavin and Mattie Felter Cavin in Wilkinson County, Mississippi on Oct. 10, 1927. She married Howard Paul Cothren on Aug. 17, 1946, and they had three children.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, and three sisters, Lois (Neicie) Greer, Carolyn Foreman, and Jo Ann Stockton.

Survivors include two sons, Marcus Cothren, and David Cothren; one daughter, Paulette Wingard; six grandchildren, Paul Cothren, Leanne Cothren, Keith Wingard, Michael Wingard, Claire Cothren Winn, Emily Cothren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by three sisters, Audrey Hazlip, Mary Frances Havard, and Pat Craft.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home with Rev. Dylan Wickliffe presiding. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Pallbearers will be Paul Cothren, Keith Wingard, Michael Wingard, Christopher Cantrell, Jack Renfroe and Cavin Greer.

Honorary pallbearers will be Spanky Felter, Joey Hazlip, and Jesse Havard.

We would like to give very special thanks to the Staff at Beehive Homes and Compassus Hospice for the fantastic care they provided.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.