BALLOON ALERTS: Friday morning weather hold Published 6:53 am Friday, October 20, 2023

Hot air balloonists are holding out for favorable weather for Friday morning’s scheduled hot air balloon flights, giving early morning fog time to clear.

Follow us at natchezdemocrat.com for more updates on balloon flights and activities during the 2023 Natchez Balloon Festival.

Detailed information on scheduled events can be found at natchezballoonfestival.com.