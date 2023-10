Ruby Chatman Published 3:23 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Sept. 26, 1944 – Oct. 20, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Ruby “Peaches” Chatman will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at Pilgrim Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Pastor Melvin White officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service begins. The burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery.