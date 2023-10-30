Dorey Nathaniel May Published 9:27 am Monday, October 30, 2023

Aug. 9, 1982 – Sept. 29, 2023

RIDGECREST – Funeral services for Dorey Nathaniel May, 41, of Ridgecrest, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Joel Ford officiating.

Dorey was born on Monday, Aug. 09, 1982, in Natchez, MS and passed away Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Alexandria, LA. He was a true jokester, always bringing laughter to any room, with the essence of joy. Dorey carries the title of the kindest and biggest heart, spreading warmth and compassion to all fortunate enough to cross his path. He had a remarkable ability to transform strangers into fast friends with his welcoming demeanor.

Beyond Dorey’s charismatic humor, he was an avid deer hunter, displaying a connection to nature that runs deep. As a loving husband, devoted son, caring brother, and doting uncle, he prioritized family above all else. His bond with loved ones was unbreakable and his generosity knew no bounds.

In his role as a friend, he was a cherished confidant, always ready with a listening ear and a reassuring smile. Dorey knew the true concept of a family man, a beacon of love, laughter, and togetherness in the lives of those fortunate enough to know him.

He is reunited with his mother, Cheryl Weeks; paternal grandparents, Claude May & Mae May; and maternal grandparents, James “J.D.” Weeks & Evelyn Martin Weeks.

Those left behind to cherish Dorey’s memories are his wife, Jackie Coates May of Ridgecrest, LA; father, John May, Sr. & his wife Janice of Mendenhall, MS; sisters, Mika White of Ferriday, LA and Lisa May of Mendenhall, MS; brother, Curtis May, Jr. & his wife Kathy of Birmingham, AL; step-brothers, Brad McLendon of Monticello, MS and Brice McLendon & his wife Jennifer of Brandon, MS; mother & father-in-law, RT & Nancy Stockman of Monterey, LA; sisters-in-law, Crystal Ford & her husband Joel of Sandy Lake, LA and Rebecca Boone & her husband Keith of Monterey, LA; brother-in-law, Charlie Coates & his wife Ashley of Jonesville, LA; nephews and nieces, Noah White, Maddi White, Joel Ford, Jr., Maddy Wilson, McKayla Ford, Brian Rush, Brody Rush, Sam Boone, and Timmy Boone; and a host of cousins.

Honorary pallbearers will be Noah White, Sam Boone, Timmy Boone, Will Hinson, Joel Ford, Jr., Charlie Coates, Austin Peoples, and Heath Weeks.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Sunday, October 1, 2023 from 12noon until service time at 2PM.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Spina Bifida Association (https://www.spinabifidaassociation.org/)

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.