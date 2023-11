Marilyn Miller Johnson Published 6:00 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

Oct. 3, 1936 – Nov. 4, 202

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Marilyn Miller Johnson, 87, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. with Bro. Matthew Murrell officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez National Cemetery at 11 a.m., under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.