Wyndi Willis Hensley Published 5:58 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

June 20, 1963 – Nov. 6, 2023

NATCHEZ — Wyndi Willis Hensley of Natchez, passed away at her home Nov. 6, 2023. She was born June 20, 1963, in Arkansas to Marcia and Jessie Willis. She lived most of her life in the Natchez, MS area.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jessie Willis, Sr.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Hensley and his children, Bobby, Michelle and Nicole. She is also survived by her mother, Marcia Willis; her brothers, Jess (Pam) Willis, Mitchell Willis, Tyler (Jennifer) Willis, and Luke Willis; her sisters, Taylor Willis, E J Creel (Jamie), Brady Morgan (Josh), K.K. Willis, and Brittany Morgan (Bryce); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wyndi graduated from Trinity Episcopal in Natchez. She then attended Hinds Community College where she played basketball. She received a degree from Copiah Lincoln Community College and attended Mississippi College. She had a passion for animals and will be greatly missed by her family.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Carl Smith officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Austin Willis, Josh Stewart, Zach Stewart, Jamie Creel, Josh Morgan, and Bryce Morgan.

The family thanks everyone for their concern and compassion.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to The Mary Bird Cancer Center.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.