Natchez man, 19, faces charges after fleeing police into Starkville Walmart Published 3:59 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

STARKVILLE — A Natchez man faces a myriad of charges after fleeing from Starkville police on Sunday and running into the Starkville Walmart, brandishing a gun.

Nickolas Jackson, 19, failed to stop when officers sought him to do so. He is charged with felony fleeing, simple assault by threats, two counts disturbance of a business, resisting arrest, concealed deadly weapon and no tag.

Jackson is accused of threatening a female with a firearm at the Sprint Mart, 831 Highway 12 West.

Starkville officers made contact with the vehicle, which them fled to Walmart.

Jackson exited the vehicle and led officers on a brief foot pursuit into the store.

Starkville Police officials said officers were able to successfully contain Jackson and apprehend him shortly after entering the store. A firearm was recovered. No one was injured in what was obviously a dangerous situation, Starkville police officials said.