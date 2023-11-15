Wade Martin Published 11:40 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Sept. 4, 1936 – Nov. 10, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Wade Martin, 87, who passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023, will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Crowville Masonic Cemetery.

Wade was born to Lonnie and Bertha Martin on September 4, 1936. He lived in Crowville until joining the U.S. Army where upon discharge he became a Natchez Police Department officer. He then joined the MS State Highway Patrol as a State Trooper where he worked until his retirement. In addition to being a devoted officer of the law, he was a skilled and crafted gunsmith.

Wade was preceded in death by both of his parents and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his children, son David Wade Martin, and daughters Marla Martin Farmer (husband Henry Farmer) and Maggie Martin Smith. Grandchildren Jordan Farmer, Madison Farmer, Garrett Smith, and Tanner Martin, and great-grandchildren Stori Farmer and Wesson Farmer. He is also survived by a brother Huey Martin and a sister Jessie “Liz” Terrell.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Wounded Warriors Project.