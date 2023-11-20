Adams County buildings closing early for severe weather threat Published 1:10 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County public offices will close early today due to a severe weather threat this afternoon, Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford announced.

County offices will close at 3 p.m. ahead of the weather event expected to occur between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm could bring strong winds up to 70 miles per hour, tornadoes and hail up to golf ball size to areas along and south of I-20.

Email newsletter signup

Bradford said the Adams County said the Safe Room at 321 Liberty Road would be activated as a storm shelter in the event of a tornado watch.

We will update with more weather information as it becomes available.