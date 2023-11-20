Lady Green Wave roll past River Oaks, boys edge out Mustangs Published 1:28 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

NATCHEZ — Lillie Bertelsen led Cathedral High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team with a game-high 19 points while Kinlee Young had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds as the Lady Green Wave beat the River Oaks School Lady Mustangs 54-41 last Saturday afternoon.

Bertelsen also contributed with six rebounds while Marlie Hargon added seven points and five steals, and Hannah Hargon chipped in with six points and five rebounds for the Lady Green Wave, who improved to 5-1 on the young season. They next play on Monday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. when they host Silliman Institute.

Lady Green Wave head coach Taylor Strahan noted that Cathedral’s junior varsity and varsity games at St. Joseph Catholic School of Madison that were originally scheduled for Monday, Nov. 20 have been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 6

Email newsletter signup

The Cathedral Green Wave varsity boys’ team held on for a 44-42 win over the River Oaks Mustangs to improve to 4-2 overall. Cathedral hosts Silliman Institute next Monday at 7 p.m.

In the junior varsity girls’ game, Cathedral cruised to a 45-7 win over River Oaks. Anna Arthur led the JV Lady Green Wave in scoring with 13 points to go with four steals. Anna Leigh Jordan had an all-around stellar performance on both ends of the court with nine points, six rebounds, and five steals while Payden Brown chipped in with six points and five rebounds.

The JV Lady Green Wave hosts Silliman Institute next Monday at 4 p.m.

No information was available for the JV boys’ game between River Oaks and Cathedral. The JV Green Wave plays host to Silliman Institute next Monday at 5 p.m.