LSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Concordia Parish Published 11:03 am Monday, November 20, 2023

VIDALIA, La. – An Acme man was killed during a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Concordia Parish.

Louisiana State Police Troop E said their officers responded to the crash at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 129 near Louisiana Highway 909. This crash killed 29-year-old Brett Wright.

Wright was southbound on Louisiana Highway 12 when his vehicle exited the roadway and traveled down the ditch embankment before hitting a tree, LSP said.

Wright, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and received fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.