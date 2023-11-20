Robert Wayne Nettles Published 2:05 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

GLOSTER – Robert Wayne Nettles, 92, passed away in Hammond, LA. on Nov. 15, 2023. He was a native and long-time resident of Gloster, MS. He also lived many years in Vidalia, LA, and for the last ten years in Livingston, LA. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Edwin and Darnell Nettles; grandsons, Scott (Rachell) and Chris Nettles; great-grandsons, Jacob and Evan Nettles, and sister, Louise McCurley.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Bonnie Nettles, and parents, Walter and Christine Nettles.

Brown Funeral Home of Gloster, MS, is in charge of arrangements with visitation on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Roseland Cemetery, Gloster, MS.