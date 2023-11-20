Robert Wayne Nettles

Published 2:05 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

Robert Wayne Nettles

GLOSTER – Robert Wayne Nettles, 92, passed away in Hammond, LA. on Nov. 15, 2023. He was a native and long-time resident of Gloster, MS. He also lived many years in Vidalia, LA, and for the last ten years in Livingston, LA.                          He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Edwin and Darnell Nettles; grandsons, Scott (Rachell) and Chris Nettles; great-grandsons, Jacob and Evan Nettles, and sister, Louise McCurley.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Bonnie Nettles, and parents, Walter and Christine Nettles.

Brown Funeral Home of Gloster, MS, is in charge of arrangements with visitation on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Roseland Cemetery, Gloster, MS.

Email newsletter signup

More Obituaries

Cynthia Washington

Freddie Simpson, Jr.

Thelma Ruth Hill Gammill

Albert Garrison

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    When do you put up your Christmas tree?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections