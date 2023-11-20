SHARE YOUR BLESSINGS: It’s not too late to support Natchez Community Thanksgiving Inc. Published 11:25 am Monday, November 20, 2023

NATCHEZ — There are only a few days left until Thanksgiving, but it’s not too late to support Natchez Community Thanksgiving Inc., organizer Karla Brown said.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m begging, but any help is always appreciated,” Brown said.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Natchez Convention Center, Brown and other community volunteers will dish up a Thanksgiving lunch with all of the fixings for everyone, without regard to social or economic status.

Email newsletter signup

The meal prepared will be enough to feed 400 people, Brown said.

A few last-minute grocery items and decorations are needed for the event.

“I threw a few little grocery items that we need out on Facebook,” she said. “We’ve got a big order at Hicks Chicks waiting and we’re getting down to the line.”

Donations of ingredients are still needed along with 400 solo cups and any kind of dessert and table decorations. Monetary donations and more volunteers are also welcome.

Checks can also be made out to Natchez Community Thanksgiving, Inc., or NCT, Inc.

“We’re going to get as much done as we can ahead of time, so we need volunteers from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to prepare the food and on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day from 9:30 to 10 a.m. to help get things ready,” Brown said.

No monetary donations are taken on Thanksgiving Day, which is all about the meal.

Natchez Community Thankgiving Inc. is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit that aims to gather together people who may not have anywhere else to spend the holiday or people to spend it with, Brown said.

“We would really like to ask people to come in and eat,” she said, adding each person who comes should leave with full bellies and no one will leave empty-handed.

There will be hand-decorated goodie bags for each guest filled with an apple, orange, candy and a cookie, Brown said.

“REI out by the Postal Shoppe is outfitting all the goodie bags,” Brown said.

This makes the third year of Natchez Community Thanksgiving, “and we get a better response each year,” she said.

Follow the Natchez Community Thanksgiving, Inc. page on social media to learn more, Brown said, or call her at 907-540-0001.