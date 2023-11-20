Terry D. Trovato Published 2:07 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

FAIRHOPE, AL – Terry Donald Trovato died Nov. 16, 2023, surrounded by family at his home in Fairhope, Alabama at age 82.

Born June 18, 1941, in Louisville, Kentucky, he attended the Louisville Public Schools. Upon graduation from duPont Manual High School, he attended the University of Kentucky on a music scholarship, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. At the University of Kentucky, he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order.

Upon graduation, he was employed by The Blood-Horse magazine in Lexington, Kentucky, and during that time attended The Jockey Club School for Officials in New York City. Throughout his life, he maintained an extensive library and art collection on the history of the Thoroughbred breed. He was a member of the Keeneland Club and the Thoroughbred Club of America, Lexington.

Terry subsequently had an extensive public relations career in the oil industry with Standard Oil Company (Kentucky), Louisville; the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), New Orleans; and Callon Petroleum Company, Natchez, Mississippi. Upon retirement from Callon, he enjoyed his subsequent role as Historian and Mansion Host at the Dunleith Historic Inn in Natchez.

He was an accredited member of the Public Relations Society of America and president of that organization’s New Orleans Chapter and also served as an officer and director of The Press Club of New Orleans. He was a founder and president of the Austin-Healey Club of Louisiana and subsequently served as president of the English Motoring Club of Mississippi.

In Natchez he served as co-chairman of the city’s Bicentennial Celebration in 1998; the Executive Board of the Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce; and, was a member of the Executive Board of the United Way of the Greater Miss-Lou. He also renewed his drumming skills during this time, playing for several musicals produced by the Natchez Little Theatre as well as participating in the Krewe of Killarney’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade for over two decades. He participated in “Angels on the Bluff,” an annual fund-raiser to benefit the Natchez City Cemetery, where he appeared as a “ghost” drummer, guitarist, and banjo player. During his time in Natchez, he also served as a judge for the annual Eurofest Classic Car Show, which featured vintage cars from all over Europe.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Merideth Piggott Trovato, as well as his sister-in-law, Susan Piggott (Michael Tooke); his brother-in-law, Guido Piggott (Laurie); and his devoted white Labrador Retriever Dixiebell. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to St. Francis at the Point, Box 916, Point Clear, Alabama 36564.