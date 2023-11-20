Thelma Ruth Hill Gammill Published 2:09 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

Feb. 15, 1928 – Nov. 17, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Thelma Ruth Hill Gammill, 95, of Natchez who died Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Natchez were held at 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial followed at 2:30 p.m. at Siloam Baptist Church Cemetery Highway 98 Meadville, MS.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home.

Thelma Ruth was born in Meadville, MS to Donnis Beatrice Anders Hill and John Oliver Hill. She was affectionately called Baby Ruth all her life, a nickname given by her brothers. In 1947 she graduated from Meadville High School and began her career at Armstrong Tire Company, where she worked until retirement. Baby Ruth married Barnett Gammill on Sept. 30, 1952, at Providence Baptist Church. They made their home in Natchez and were faithful members of Parkway Baptist Church.

Baby Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Eldrid Louis, Marion Earl, and John Lester Hill.

She is survived by her sister, Betty Jeane Smith, and her many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Parkway Baptist Church or a charity you support.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.