Two arrested in Ferriday for sexual abuse of child Published 3:36 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

FERRIDAY, La. — A man and a woman in Ferriday were arrested after the allegations of a child under 13 years old being sexually abused were brought forward.

According to a news release from Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began investigating allegations of a child being sexually abused after being notified by mandated reporters on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Based on the evidence, 38-year-old Derrick Frazier and 32-year-old Rebecca Green were taken into custody on Friday and booked into the CPSO jail.

Email newsletter signup

The child received medical treatment, was removed from the home and placed in the safety of another.

Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time, CPSO states.

The department thanked Ferriday Police Department for their assistance in the matter.

Frazier has been charged with rape in the first degree involving a victim under 13 years of age.

Green has been charged with principal to first-degree rape involving a victim under 13, cruelty to juveniles and failure to report sexual abuse of a child.

Anyone arrested is presumed innocent until proven guilty.