Linda Rose McFarlane Published 4:35 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

Oct. 13, 1943 – Jan. 25, 2024

Linda Rose Wheeler McFarlane passed away in Natchez, MS on Jan. 25, 2024. She was born in Natchez on Oct. 13, 1943, to Rosa Jones Wheeler and Lennie William Wheeler.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at Jefferson Street Methodist Church with Rev. Will Wilkerson officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Burial will follow at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at Jefferson Street Methodist Church.

She was educated in the Natchez Public School and finished in 1961 at Natchez High School where she was voted Best Dancer. She attended Hinds Junior College, Millsaps, and graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in personnel management. She held a variety of positions as her family moved around the country, many positions in the medical field, public schools, and finally at American Express in the security department.

Upon retirement, she returned to Natchez and was a member of the Natchez Garden Club, a volunteer at Stewpot and the Humane Society, a member of several bridge clubs and Jefferson Street Methodist

Church, where she married Duncan McFarlane in 1964.

Preceding her in death were her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Duncan McFarlane, and by two sons, Bryan Angus McFarlane of Tulsa, and Meade Patrick McFarlane (Allyson) of Wilmington, NC. She was blessed by four grandchildren, Campbell Angus McFarlane, Delia Heather McFarlane, Mason Lawrence McFarlane, and Piper Rose McFarlane.

Donations may be made to Jefferson Street Methodist Church, the Humane Society, or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.