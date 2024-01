Terry Wayne Tucker, Sr. Published 1:13 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Feb. 6, 1964 – Jan. 20, 2024

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Terry Wayne Tucker will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Elder Dywon Lewis officiating. A public visitation will be Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, from 5 until 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel and Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service begins.