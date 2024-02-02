Billy R. Beach Published 10:51 am Friday, February 2, 2024

June 6, 1939 – Jan. 31, 2024

ROXIE – Funeral services for Mr. Billy R. Beach will be on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at Roxie Baptist Church in Roxie, MS at 2 p.m., with burial to follow in the Beach Cemetery in Roxie, MS. Rev. Jamie Wallace will be officiating the services, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Roxie Baptist Church on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m.

Mr. Billy R. Beach, 84, of Roxie, passed from this life on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at Franklin County Memorial Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born on June 6, 1939, in Roxie, MS, to Spurgeon Beach and Myrtle Jackson Beach.

He enjoyed cooking for his family and friends. He loved spending time with his family. He loved to fish, hunt, and be outdoors. He was a loving husband, and father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and wonderful friend.

Preceding him in death were his parents; son, Quitman Beach; sister, Gladys Taylor; and brothers, Wayne Beach, Lamar Beach, Roy Beach, Gary Beach, and Bobby Beach.

Survivors are his wife of 64 years, Jenny Poole Beach; daughters, Rhoda Jadean Beach; sons, Mickey Beach and wife, Tricia, of Roxie, Chris Beach and wife, Stephanie, of Meadville; brother, Donald Beach of Natchez; sister, Margie Rogers of Brookhaven, Helen Spence of Brookhaven; grandchildren, Colby Beach, Tyler Beach, Casey Beach, Tristan Beach; great-grandchildren, Tucker, Connor, Sawyer, Lane, Lyliah, Lily, Randi Lynn, Gatlin, Wyatt; and a host of family and friends.

Pallbearers are Colby Beach, Casey Beach, Tyler Beach, Tristan Beach, Bobby Beach, Jr., and Dax Marshall Poole.

Honorary pallbearers are Robert Brown, Ted Poole, and Donald Beach.

The family requests memorials be made in his name to St. Jude’s Hospital.

To share condolences please visit www.franklinfh.com.