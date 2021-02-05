By G. MARK LaFRANCIS Special to The Democrat NATCHEZ — The American Legion kicked off the statewide convention Friday in Natchez. More than 75 Legionnaires ...
Read more
There could be 10,000 good things happening at a given moment and there will always be naysayers out there who try to ruin the mood. ...
Read more
CENTREVILLE — In 2020, the Centreville Academy Lady Tigers’ fast-pitch softball team won the MAIS District 3-2A with an undefeated mark of 6-0 and then ...
Read more
NATCHEZ — Professional golfer Kenzie Wright hugged her boyfriend Brayden Conover and her mom Andrea Wright after finishing her second round in the Natchez Golf ...
Read more
Now is the time for leaders in the city and the county to sit down together and make a plan for consolidating as many shared ...
Read more
Alex Mayberry
Sherry Ann Brown Kelly
Arthur V. Scott Sr.
Henry W. Gordon Sr.
Undrea Banks
Earnestine Williams
James Mathews III
Willie Mae Townsend White
Nina Carter Wilson
Melba Jane Luttrell Moore
Lillian Wood Noble
Peggy Forman Stricklin
Eric Lionell Smith
Julie Naff Timm
Peggy Netherland Norman
Elmer L. Smith
Jerry B. Moore
Click here to view more obits
Click here for Full Web site