NEWS

American Legion hosts convention

By G. MARK LaFRANCIS Special to The Democrat NATCHEZ — The American Legion kicked off the statewide convention Friday in Natchez. More than 75 Legionnaires ...
NEWS

Celebrate Natchez’s successes Friday on the bluff

There could be 10,000 good things happening at a given moment and there will always be naysayers out there who try to ruin the mood. ...
SPORTS

David Sawyer leading Centreville Lady Tiger Softball

CENTREVILLE — In 2020, the Centreville Academy Lady Tigers’ fast-pitch softball team won the MAIS District 3-2A with an undefeated mark of 6-0 and then ...
SPORTS

Golfer Kenzie Wright supported by mom, boyfriend on the course

NATCHEZ — Professional golfer Kenzie Wright hugged her boyfriend Brayden Conover and her mom Andrea Wright after finishing her second round in the Natchez Golf ...
OPINION

Time to consolidate city, county services is now

Now is the time for leaders in the city and the county to sit down together and make a plan for consolidating as many shared ...
