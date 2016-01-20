The Historic Natchez Foundation announced the creation of a center dedicated to the vision established by former directors ...

Approximately 20 of 98 crosses that were placed Sunday afternoon on the Natchez Bluff were reduced to splinters ...

Monday afternoons’ Martin Luther King Jr. Parade included everything from floats and bands to motorcycles and dancers.

News Parchman inmate from Adams County found dead An inmate at a Mississippi prison that was a focus of recent deadly unrest was found hanging in his cell by two corrections officers over ...

Opinion We are telling stories of unsung heroes of Miss-Lou Over the past several weeks, I’ve had the opportunity to get to know several Natchez residents a lot better than I knew them before.

Editorials Good news from young and old last week The efforts and contributions of local citizens — young and old — were on display last week.

ACCS sports Prep Basketball Roundup: Natchez spilts varsity games JACKSON — Forest Hill High School senior Keondre Montgomery was a scoring machine for the Patriots, putting up 40 points to lead them to a ...

Cathedral sports Cathedral golfer named Female Golfer of the Year in age group JACKSON — The Mississippi Golf Association held its second annual Hall of Fame banquet last Saturday night at the Country Club of Jackson and two ...

News The Dart: Natchez woman helps prepare float for parade For the past four years, members of the Adah Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star Masonic organization have prepared a float for the Martin ...

News Welcome Patriots: American Legion meets in Natchez for state meeting This weekend Natchez hosts the Mid-Winter Conference for the Mississippi American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and the American Legion Junior Auxiliary. Veterans from across the ...

News Local leaders differ on Medicaid expansion, other issues facing legilsature State officials representing Adams County said they plan to tackle issues preventing rural communities from getting adequate healthcare during this legislative session.

News Underweight dog seized from local residence Natchez Animal Control seized a severely underweight dog from a residence on Holden Drive on Jan. 10.

News Persons remembered by friends, family for talents, wisdom NATCHEZ — Forest Persons was a renaissance man who loved his community, friends and family members said. Persons, 79, died Wednesday at Merit Health Flowood ...

Editorials We are closer to living King’s dream On Monday the nation will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

ACCS sports ACCS shuts out Cathedral in boys soccer match NATCHEZ — Juan Boteo, Nolan Owens and Alex Patterson each scored a goal for Adams County Christian School as the Rebels defeated the Cathedral High ...

ACCS sports Column: Natchez No. 1 team to watch in prep basketball With the end of the high school basketball season and playoffs looming, the No. 1 basketball team to watch in the Miss-Lou is Natchez High ...

Opinion Natchez Historical Society meeting is Jan. 28 “Restoration Plans for Historic Windsor Ruins, the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians and Historic Jefferson College” are topics that will be addressed at the ...

Letters to the Editor Pro-Life Natchez prayer vigil is Wednesday Jan. 22 marks the 47th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

Style feature Nubian Social Aid and Pleasure Club announces royalty for 2020 Grand Ball Nubian Social Aid and Pleasure Club announces its 2020 Royalty. They will celebrate the Mardi Gras season with its Ninth Annual Tableau Ball on Saturday, ...

News A new flight plan: Public reviews future plans for airport at open house Hundreds of visitors stopped by the Natchez Convention Center between 10:30 a.m. and noon Thursday for an open house to get a glimpse of a ...

News Margaret Martin Performing Arts Center broken into, vandalized NATCHEZ — Natchez police are investigating a break-in and extensive damages to the Margaret Martin Performing Arts Center on Homochitto Street that were discovered Wednesday. ...

News Louisiana Attorney General’s office makes child porn, animal abuse arrest in parish A Vidalia man was arrested Wednesday and faces 14 counts of possession of child pornography and seven counts of sexual abuse of animals.

News Historic Natchez Foundation to honor former executive directors tonight NATCHEZ — The Historic Natchez Foundation hosts its annual meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. today in the Natchez Institute at 108 S. Commerce St., during ...

News Martin Luther King Jr. celebrated Sunday, Monday The Natchez Branch of the NAACP is calling for the whole community to come to Martin Luther King Jr. events on Sunday and Monday to ...

News Natchez police recover stolen truck Thursday NATCHEZ — Natchez police officers recovered a truck Thursday they said had been stolen and had switched plates. Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said investigators ...

Ferriday High sports Friday Column: Parallels in Tigers, Trojans football championship victories Both the Ferriday High Trojans and LSU Tigers ended their seasons with championship titles. From watching the two teams through their respective seasons, I see ...

ACCS sports Three Natchez women compete in archery in college NATCHEZ — Kathryn Freeman and sister Allison Freeman both graduated from Adams County Christian School and are both now studying at Mississippi College in Clinton.