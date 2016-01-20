News
Parchman inmate from Adams County found dead
An inmate at a Mississippi prison that was a focus of recent deadly unrest was found hanging in his cell by two corrections officers over ...
Monday afternoons’ Martin Luther King Jr. Parade included everything from floats and bands to motorcycles and dancers.
Approximately 20 of 98 crosses that were placed Sunday afternoon on the Natchez Bluff were reduced to splinters ...
The Historic Natchez Foundation announced the creation of a center dedicated to the vision established by former directors ...
VIDALIA — The Mangham High School Dragons defeated the Vidalia High Vikings 72-71 a LHSAA District 2-2A basketball ...
Over the past several weeks, I’ve had the opportunity to get to know several Natchez residents a lot better than I knew them before.
The efforts and contributions of local citizens — young and old — were on display last week.
JACKSON — Forest Hill High School senior Keondre Montgomery was a scoring machine for the Patriots, putting up 40 points to lead them to a ...
JACKSON — The Mississippi Golf Association held its second annual Hall of Fame banquet last Saturday night at the Country Club of Jackson and two ...
For the past four years, members of the Adah Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star Masonic organization have prepared a float for the Martin ...
This weekend Natchez hosts the Mid-Winter Conference for the Mississippi American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and the American Legion Junior Auxiliary. Veterans from across the ...
State officials representing Adams County said they plan to tackle issues preventing rural communities from getting adequate healthcare during this legislative session.
Natchez Animal Control seized a severely underweight dog from a residence on Holden Drive on Jan. 10.
NATCHEZ — Forest Persons was a renaissance man who loved his community, friends and family members said. Persons, 79, died Wednesday at Merit Health Flowood ...
On Monday the nation will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
NATCHEZ — Juan Boteo, Nolan Owens and Alex Patterson each scored a goal for Adams County Christian School as the Rebels defeated the Cathedral High ...
With the end of the high school basketball season and playoffs looming, the No. 1 basketball team to watch in the Miss-Lou is Natchez High ...
“Restoration Plans for Historic Windsor Ruins, the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians and Historic Jefferson College” are topics that will be addressed at the ...
Jan. 22 marks the 47th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.
Nubian Social Aid and Pleasure Club announces its 2020 Royalty. They will celebrate the Mardi Gras season with its Ninth Annual Tableau Ball on Saturday, ...
Hundreds of visitors stopped by the Natchez Convention Center between 10:30 a.m. and noon Thursday for an open house to get a glimpse of a ...
NATCHEZ — Natchez police are investigating a break-in and extensive damages to the Margaret Martin Performing Arts Center on Homochitto Street that were discovered Wednesday. ...
A Vidalia man was arrested Wednesday and faces 14 counts of possession of child pornography and seven counts of sexual abuse of animals.
NATCHEZ — The Historic Natchez Foundation hosts its annual meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. today in the Natchez Institute at 108 S. Commerce St., during ...
The Natchez Branch of the NAACP is calling for the whole community to come to Martin Luther King Jr. events on Sunday and Monday to ...
NATCHEZ — Natchez police officers recovered a truck Thursday they said had been stolen and had switched plates. Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said investigators ...
Both the Ferriday High Trojans and LSU Tigers ended their seasons with championship titles. From watching the two teams through their respective seasons, I see ...
NATCHEZ — Kathryn Freeman and sister Allison Freeman both graduated from Adams County Christian School and are both now studying at Mississippi College in Clinton.
The Mississippi River surpassed the 48-foot flood stage in Natchez on Wednesday and is expected to crest at 51.5 feet on Jan. 30.