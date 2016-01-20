January 21, 2020

Celebrating the dream: Images from Monday’s MLK Day parade

Monday afternoons’ Martin Luther King Jr. Parade included everything from floats and bands to motorcycles and dancers. Read more | Add your comment

Pro-Life cross display vandalized

Approximately 20 of 98 crosses that were placed Sunday afternoon on the Natchez Bluff were reduced to splinters ... Read more | Add your comment

Research center named for Millers established at Historic Natchez Foundation

The Historic Natchez Foundation announced the creation of a center dedicated to the vision established by former directors ... Read more | Add your comment

Mangham High defeats Vidalia in boys, girls basketball

VIDALIA — The Mangham High School Dragons defeated the Vidalia High Vikings 72-71 a LHSAA District 2-2A basketball ... Read more | Add your comment

News

Parchman inmate from Adams County found dead

An inmate at a Mississippi prison that was a focus of recent deadly unrest was found hanging in his cell by two corrections officers over ... Read more

by The Associated Press, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 12:13 am

Opinion

We are telling stories of unsung heroes of Miss-Lou

Over the past several weeks, I’ve had the opportunity to get to know several Natchez residents a lot better than I knew them before. Read more

by Scott Hawkins, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 12:01 am

Editorials

Good news from young and old last week

The efforts and contributions of local citizens — young and old — were on display last week. Read more

by Editorial Board, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 12:01 am

ACCS sports

Prep Basketball Roundup: Natchez spilts varsity games

JACKSON — Forest Hill High School senior Keondre Montgomery was a scoring machine for the Patriots, putting up 40 points to lead them to a ... Read more

by Patrick Jones, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 12:01 am

Cathedral sports

Cathedral golfer named Female Golfer of the Year in age group

JACKSON — The Mississippi Golf Association held its second annual Hall of Fame banquet last Saturday night at the Country Club of Jackson and two ... Read more

by Patrick Jones, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 12:01 am

News

The Dart: Natchez woman helps prepare float for parade

For the past four years, members of the Adah Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star Masonic organization have prepared a float for the Martin ... Read more

by Patrick Murphy, Monday, January 20, 2020 12:01 am

News

Welcome Patriots: American Legion meets in Natchez for state meeting

This weekend Natchez hosts the Mid-Winter Conference for the Mississippi American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and the American Legion Junior Auxiliary. Veterans from across the ... Read more

by Ben Hillyer, Saturday, January 18, 2020 12:15 am

News

Local leaders differ on Medicaid expansion, other issues facing legilsature

State officials representing Adams County said they plan to tackle issues preventing rural communities from getting adequate healthcare during this legislative session. Read more

by Sabrina Robertson, Saturday, January 18, 2020 12:12 am

News

Underweight dog seized from local residence

Natchez Animal Control seized a severely underweight dog from a residence on Holden Drive on Jan. 10. Read more

by Sabrina Robertson, Saturday, January 18, 2020 12:11 am

News

Persons remembered by friends, family for talents, wisdom

NATCHEZ — Forest Persons was a renaissance man who loved his community, friends and family members said. Persons, 79, died Wednesday at Merit Health Flowood ... Read more

by Scott Hawkins, Saturday, January 18, 2020 12:10 am

Editorials

We are closer to living King’s dream

On Monday the nation will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Read more

by Editorial Board, Saturday, January 18, 2020 12:01 am

ACCS sports

ACCS shuts out Cathedral in boys soccer match

NATCHEZ — Juan Boteo, Nolan Owens and Alex Patterson each scored a goal for Adams County Christian School as the Rebels defeated the Cathedral High ... Read more

by Patrick Jones, Saturday, January 18, 2020 12:01 am

ACCS sports

Column: Natchez No. 1 team to watch in prep basketball

With the end of the high school basketball season and playoffs looming, the No. 1 basketball team to watch in the Miss-Lou is Natchez High ... Read more

by Patrick Murphy, Saturday, January 18, 2020 12:01 am

Opinion

Natchez Historical Society meeting is Jan. 28

“Restoration Plans for Historic Windsor Ruins, the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians and Historic Jefferson College” are topics that will be addressed at the ... Read more

by Top of the morning, Saturday, January 18, 2020 12:01 am

Letters to the Editor

Pro-Life Natchez prayer vigil is Wednesday

Jan. 22 marks the 47th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. Read more

by Letters to the Editor, Saturday, January 18, 2020 12:01 am

Style feature

Nubian Social Aid and Pleasure Club announces royalty for 2020 Grand Ball

Nubian Social Aid and Pleasure Club announces its 2020 Royalty. They will celebrate the Mardi Gras season with its Ninth Annual Tableau Ball on Saturday, ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Friday, January 17, 2020 10:26 pm

News

A new flight plan: Public reviews future plans for airport at open house

Hundreds of visitors stopped by the Natchez Convention Center between 10:30 a.m. and noon Thursday for an open house to get a glimpse of a ... Read more

by Scott Hawkins, Friday, January 17, 2020 12:14 am

News

Margaret Martin Performing Arts Center broken into, vandalized

NATCHEZ — Natchez police are investigating a break-in and extensive damages to the Margaret Martin Performing Arts Center on Homochitto Street that were discovered Wednesday. ... Read more

by Sabrina Robertson, Friday, January 17, 2020 12:13 am

News

Louisiana Attorney General’s office makes child porn, animal abuse arrest in parish

A Vidalia man was arrested Wednesday and faces 14 counts of possession of child pornography and seven counts of sexual abuse of animals. Read more

by Staff Reports, Friday, January 17, 2020 12:12 am

News

Historic Natchez Foundation to honor former executive directors tonight

NATCHEZ — The Historic Natchez Foundation hosts its annual meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. today in the Natchez Institute at 108 S. Commerce St., during ... Read more

by Sabrina Robertson, Friday, January 17, 2020 12:11 am

News

Martin Luther King Jr. celebrated Sunday, Monday

The Natchez Branch of the NAACP is calling for the whole community to come to Martin Luther King Jr. events on Sunday and Monday to ... Read more

by Scott Hawkins, Friday, January 17, 2020 12:10 am

News

Natchez police recover stolen truck Thursday

NATCHEZ — Natchez police officers recovered a truck Thursday they said had been stolen and had switched plates. Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said investigators ... Read more

by Sabrina Robertson, Friday, January 17, 2020 12:09 am

Ferriday High sports

Friday Column: Parallels in Tigers, Trojans football championship victories

Both the Ferriday High Trojans and LSU Tigers ended their seasons with championship titles. From watching the two teams through their respective seasons, I see ... Read more

by Patrick Murphy, Friday, January 17, 2020 12:01 am

ACCS sports

Three Natchez women compete in archery in college

NATCHEZ — Kathryn Freeman and sister Allison Freeman both graduated from Adams County Christian School and are both now studying at Mississippi College in Clinton. Read more

by Patrick Murphy, Friday, January 17, 2020 12:01 am

Editorials

Be prepared for another long flood season

The Mississippi River surpassed the 48-foot flood stage in Natchez on Wednesday and is expected to crest at 51.5 feet on Jan. 30. Read more

by Editorial Board, Friday, January 17, 2020 12:01 am

