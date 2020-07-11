Saturday update: 797 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths statewide

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 797 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 virus-related deaths in Mississippi on Saturday.

Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 35,419 with 1,230 deaths.

MSDH reports 106 long-term care facilities such as nursing homes in the state now have active outbreaks where an outbreak is defined as one or more cases among residents or staff.

There were 703 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Mississippi hospitals and 260 patients in Mississippi hospitals with suspected COVID-19 infection as of 6 p.m. Friday.

The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Mississippi is slightly down from Thursday evening by eight patients.

The total number of infections in Adams County since March is up to 351 and 20 total deaths reported by MSDH. Of those cases, 44 were residents of long-term care facilities in Adams County and 11 residents of long-term care facilities died with the disease.

On Thursday, Adams County had 81 active COVID-19 cases, which local officials said was the highest rate ever in the county.

Adams County’s total number of COVID-19 infections on Thursday was at 340 and has since increased by 11 cases.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.