Concordia Parish offering free COVID-19 testing

VIDALIA — Free COVID-19 testing will continue to be provided in Concordia Parish over the next two weeks, officials said.

Concordia Parish OEP Director, Timothy Vanier, said the effort to provide free mobile COVID-19 testing sites to parish residents and to the residents of surrounding areas is being coordinated by the Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security in cooperation with the Louisiana National Guard and the Louisiana Department of Health.

Each test site will be set up from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on designated days in Vidalia, Ferriday and Clayton.

“The Concordia Parish OHSEP would like to encourage everyone to take advantage of this free testing while it is being offered,” Vanier said. “Anyone interesting in testing can and will be tested as long as they are 18 years of age or older and have a valid ID. Being a Concordia Parish resident or a Louisiana resident is not a requirement for testing.”

Vanier said a photo ID or driver’s license are acceptable forms of identification for those who wish to be tested.

The dates and locations of the mobile test sites, which will each be set up from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., are as follows: Tuesday, July 14, at Vidalia High School; Thursday, July 16, at Ferriday High School; Monday, July 20, at the Concordia Parish Library in Clayton; Wednesday, July 22, at Vidalia High School; Friday, July 24, at Ferriday High School.

Questions regarding the free COVID-19 testing may be directed to the Concordia Parish OEP office at 4001 Carter St, Room 1, Vidalia, LA 71373, by calling 318-414-1678 or e-mail to oep@conppj.org.