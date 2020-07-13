Sept. 6, 1957 – July 11, 2020

FERRIDAY — Memorial service for Cheryl Weeks Bryan, 62, of Jonesville, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home, Ferriday on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Chase Weeks officiating.

Cheryl Weeks Bryan was born on Friday, September 6, 1957, in Natchez, MS. and passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, in New Roads, LA.

She was preceded in death by her parents- James David Weeks and Evelyn Martin Weeks.

Survivors include: husband- Jerry Bryan of Jonesville, LA; daughter- Mika White of Ferriday, LA; son- Dorey May and his wife Jackie of Ridgecrest, LA; three step-sons- Jeremy Bryan and his wife Chanda of Virginia, Daniel Bryan and his wife Jamiee of Vidalia, LA, and Jesse Bryan of Kingston; two brothers- Mark Weeks and his wife Cindy of Trinity, LA and David Weeks and his wife Brenda of Vidalia, LA; granddaughter- Madison White; grandson- Noah White; three step-grandchildren- Dylan Carter, Emma Bryan, and Adalyn Bryan.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.