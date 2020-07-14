As COVID-19 numbers rise: Wear a mask!

National, state and local COVID-19 infection rates have skyrocketed to the highest levels since the pandemic began in March.

With the rise in numbers, comes a rise in voices asking people to wear a mask.

Natchez and Adams County elected officials recently enacted resolutions requiring people to wear facial coverings when going out in public, because doing so is one of the most effective ways we can help curb the rapid spread of the disease.

Here is what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about wearing a mask:

You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick. The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.

Everyone should wear a cloth face cover in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Do not use a facemask meant for a healthcare worker. Currently, surgical masks and N95 respirators are critical supplies that should be reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders.

Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.

As local healthcare officials sound the alarm that numbers are increasing and pushing the healthcare system to the limits, we should all wear a mask to keep the virus in check.

Wear your mask!