NATCHEZ — Private family graveside services for Bobbie “Jean” Easterling, 84, of Natchez, who died Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Natchez will be at Natchez City Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Easterling was born July 9, 1936, in Wisner, La., the daughter of Nathan Daniel Calhoun, Sr. and Nancy Virginia Hall Calhoun.

She was a 70 plus year member of First Baptist Church and a member and leader of many organizations. She was a cultivator of making lifelong, joyful memories. She was loved and cherished by many and anyone who had the misfortune of not meeting Jean missed a true blessing.

Mrs. Easterling was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Joyce Calhoun Borum.

Survivors include her husband, Lynwood Easterling; one son Rusty Easterling and wife Merilynn; grandchildren, Rowe Easterling, Gabriel Easterling and wife Kimberly, Nathaniel Easterling and wife Sara; one brother, Nathan Calhoun, Jr. and wife Elizabeth; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to City of Hope, the national leader of Acute Myelogenous Leukemia research, City of Hope Attn: Annual Giving 1500 E. Duarte Road Duarte, CA 91010.

