Mississippi truck driver killed in fiery crash after tractor trailer careens off bridge

A Mississippi truck driver was killed Sunday when his tractor trailer left the roadway on a Virginia interstate, careened off a bridge and then caught fire.

Virginia State Police said the driver was Willie McLaurin, 50, of Flora, Mississippi, was killed just after 1 a.m. Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Wythe County, southwest of Blacksburg, Virginia.

Police say his truck hit a guardrail and bridge, then went over the bridge, catching fire. McLaurin died at the scene, police report.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.