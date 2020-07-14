April 28, 1949 – July 13, 2020

ROXIE — Graveside services for Rockey W. Nations, 71, of Roxie, MS, who passed away at his residence on July 13, 2020, will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Roxie, MS, (Cranfield Community) at 11 a.m. with Bro. Henry McElroy officiating; under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A wake service will take place Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Roxie, MS (Cranfield Community).

Rockey was born on April 28, 1949, in Colombia, MS, to Carroll and Hilda Mae Nations.

He was a founding member of New Hope Baptist Church; He loved John Wayne and his westerns.

Rockey is preceded in death by his parents and his only son Rocky Wayne Nations.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife of forty-five years, Geneva “Ne-Ne” Hedgepeth Nations, two daughters, Rhonda McElroy and husband Henry and Cindy McDaniel and husband Mac all of Roxie; two brothers, Bobby Nations and wife Carmel and Jerry Nations; one granddaughter, Anna McDaniel; four grandsons, Justin McElroy and wife Tiffany, Devin McDaniel, Joshua McElroy and wife Mickey and Jordan McElroy and wife Kalyn; three great grandchildren, Henry McElroy, Claire McElroy and Lucas McDaniel; a special great nephew, Dusty Floyd; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.