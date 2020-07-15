Feb. 25, 1952 – July 11, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Annie B. Winston, 68, of Natchez, who died Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Natchez will be Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Bo Swilley officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required of those attending and please practice social distancing.

Annie was born February 25, 1952, in the Natchez, the daughter of Eli Winston and Annie M. Winston. She attended Charles Sumner Grammar School and Lucy Flowers Vocational High School and was retired from Illinois Tool Works/Cortron Electronics. Ms. Winston was a member of the Community Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Jackson; parents; sister, Lucille Boykin; brothers, Eli Winston, Jr. and Charles E. Winston.

Annie leaves to cherish her memories, a son, Victor Winston and wife Sheria; two sisters, Geneva Johnson of Natchez and Betty Winston of Illinois; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

