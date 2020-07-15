July 16, 2020

  • 79°
Jackson

Lucille Washington Jackson

By Staff Reports

Published 1:33 pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Dec. 30, 1953 – July 12, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Lucille Washington Jackson, 66, of Natchez MS, who died July 12, 2020, will be at noon Saturday, July 18, at St. Mark #2 with Pastor Kenneth E. Stanton officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of Webb Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Lucille was born December 30, 1953, in Natchez MS, the daughter of Carrie H. Washington and the latest Alex Washington.

She preceded in death her father, Alex Washington; and one brother Walter Washington.

Lucille leaves to cherish her memories her mother Carrie H. Washington; her daughter Tammie Washington Steele (Delvicciho Steele Jr.); her son Calvin Emil Jackson Jr. (Deenean Jackson); two grandsons Trizell Hardin Jr. and Desmond Jackson; two sisters Annie W. Binion (Bruce Binion) and Diane (Pat) Washington; three brothers Jessie Washington, Herman Lee Washington (Lisa Washington) and Steve Washington. A host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to Webb Funeral Home.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Adams County virus cases spike in a single week, state numbers climb

News

Louisiana AG says mask mandate ‘likely unconstitutional and unenforceable’

News

Ethics commission: Adams County EMA COVID-19 meetings not subject to Open Meetings Act

News

Video: Dan Gibson’s acceptance speech at Natchez bluff celebration

News

Gibson defeats West, elected next Natchez mayor

News

Monterey School celebrates 2020 graduating class

News

Hall, Bridgewater-Irving elected

News

Live results: Natchez municipal elections

News

Mississippi truck driver killed in fiery crash after tractor trailer careens off bridge

News

Coronavirus herd immunity numbers just don’t add up, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says

News

Natchez votes today for Mayor, aldermen in Wards 1 and 4

COVID-19

Some Adams County residents protest mask mandate

News

Natchez construction worker charged in Vermont shooting

News

Constable within rights to lead campaign parade, officials say

News

Mississippi man admits to being moonshiner, feds say he owes $1.2 million in state and federal taxes

News

Friday shooting victim stable; police still investigating

News

Mississippi bottle hunters stumble on dead body, deputies investigate

COVID-19

Concordia Parish offering free COVID-19 testing

COVID-19

Seven new virus cases reported in Adams County

News

Craft, Merrill re-elected, Doré out, in Vidalia election Saturday

News

Concordia Parish Municipal Election Results

COVID-19

Saturday update: 797 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths statewide

News

Man shot Friday afternoon

News

The Dart: Teacher anticipates upcoming school year