The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported the state’s highest-ever one-day jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,230 new cases. (MSDH)

Mississippi reports highest 1-day jump in COVID-19 cases

By Staff Reports

Published 12:51 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported the state’s highest-ever one-day jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,230 new cases.

Also, on the Thursday the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 18 new COVID-19 deaths and 855 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state’s hospitals.

Adams County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by one case to 393 cases and the county’s death toll remains at 21.

Mississippi’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 39,797 and 1,308 deaths since the pandemic began March 11.

On Monday, the Adams County Emergency Management Agency reported the county had 71 active cases and Merit Health Natchez had 10 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

MSDH reports 130 long-term care facilities such as nursing homes in the state now have active outbreaks where an outbreak is defined as one or more cases among residents or staff.

Adams County has a total of 44 long-term care facility cases reported since the outbreak began with 11 confirmed deaths in long-term care facilities.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 393 21 44 11
Alcorn 128 2 1 1
Amite 127 3 13 2
Attala 403 24 89 19
Benton 63 0 1 0
Bolivar 500 18 42 6
Calhoun 194 5 23 4
Carroll 199 11 45 9
Chickasaw 331 19 35 11
Choctaw 80 4 0 0
Claiborne 327 12 43 9
Clarke 247 25 19 9
Clay 281 12 2 1
Coahoma 257 6 1 0
Copiah 704 17 30 3
Covington 483 5 3 0
Desoto 2171 20 23 5
Forrest 1140 45 95 29
Franklin 65 2 3 1
George 139 3 1 0
Greene 134 10 34 6
Grenada 664 13 52 7
Hancock 172 14 8 4
Harrison 1305 17 101 9
Hinds 3317 63 156 23
Holmes 633 42 98 20
Humphreys 188 10 18 6
Issaquena 11 1 0 0
Itawamba 170 8 34 7
Jackson 874 20 48 6
Jasper 305 6 1 0
Jefferson 139 3 3 0
Jefferson Davis 132 4 3 1
Jones 1284 52 159 35
Kemper 190 14 38 9
Lafayette 548 4 42 1
Lamar 668 7 3 2
Lauderdale 1016 83 203 54
Lawrence 226 2 0 0
Leake 670 20 3 0
Lee 695 23 66 15
Leflore 601 56 183 41
Lincoln 561 36 115 27
Lowndes 597 17 34 8
Madison 1630 42 143 20
Marion 372 12 16 2
Marshall 324 4 12 1
Monroe 494 40 122 33
Montgomery 204 3 0 0
Neshoba 1067 79 106 31
Newton 390 11 6 2
Noxubee 295 9 15 3
Oktibbeha 650 28 132 18
Panola 531 6 3 1
Pearl River 331 32 50 12
Perry 105 4 0 0
Pike 553 24 46 12
Pontotoc 435 6 3 1
Prentiss 145 6 24 3
Quitman 114 1 0 0
Rankin 1276 20 61 6
Scott 847 15 15 2
Sharkey 56 0 1 0
Simpson 489 3 3 0
Smith 268 12 52 8
Stone 88 2 2 1
Sunflower 600 9 1 0
Tallahatchie 247 4 3 1
Tate 440 14 28 9
Tippah 159 11 0 0
Tishomingo 137 1 2 0
Tunica 132 3 12 2
Union 282 11 20 8
Walthall 304 10 46 4
Warren 649 22 39 9
Washington 876 16 27 5
Wayne 595 20 53 8
Webster 139 11 52 10
Wilkinson 111 9 5 2
Winston 323 13 39 10
Yalobusha 220 9 35 7
Yazoo 587 7 20 2
Total 39,797 1,308 3,109 634
