Pleasant surprise for widow of Natchez-Adams Girls Softball League board member

NATCHEZ — Belinda Brashier said she drove to the Natchez-Adams Girls Softball League closing ceremonies on Tuesday thinking she would be attending a tree-planting ceremony in honor of her late husband, Gene Brashier, who died Sept. 10, 2019, of Alzheimer’s disease.

The tree-planting ceremony, however, turned out to be much more.

On Tuesday, Field “B” was dedicated to Gene Brashier, who served as a board member for the softball league for 25 years since 1985, along with the planting of a magnolia tree.

Belinda said she was shocked when she drove up to the Natchez-Adams Girls Softball complex at 319 Seargent S. Prentiss Drive on Tuesday.

“It was a great way to honor him,” Belinda Brashier said. “He did what anybody needed him to do. He did not do it for himself but for the kids. He was a very selfless person and the girls loved him. It was a great honor.”

In 1991, Gene Brashier, Belinda Brashier, Wayne Johnson, Peanut Boyd, David Delaney, Doc Hicks, Chuck Stutzman, Tommy Wactor and many others helped build the Natchez-Adams Girls Softball Complex. Bridget Wactor, the secretary/treasury of the softball league, said the softball complex was completed in April 2018.

“Gene was instrumental in building the girls softball league into where it is today, and he loved all these girls,” Wactor said. “Many days at practices or games you would catch Gene singing his favorite song, which was ‘Layla’ by Eric Clapton.”

The softball league gave out two scholarships during Tuesday’s dedication ceremony. One of the scholarships was in memory of Gene Brashier and the other was in memory of Riana Flynn, who was killed in a car wreck in 2002.

Madison Baskin received Gene Brashier’s scholarship. Baskin has played in the softball league since she played T-ball. She will be attending Southern University this upcoming fall.

Amanda Maples received Flynn’s scholarship. Maples has played in the softball league since she played T-ball. She will be attending Holmes Community College in the fall.

Belinda Brashier said the night was unexpected for her.

“It was a super honor for Gene Brashier,” said Belinda Brashier. “He was very deserving. The Natchez-Adams Softball League does a good job. I appreciate everyone for being in the softball league.”