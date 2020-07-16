Walter Strickland
Jan. 3, 1946 – July 10, 2020
NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Walter “Bo Pete” Strickland, 74, of Natchez, MS who died on Friday, July 10, 2020, at his residence will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Daughters of Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Robert Lee Strickland Officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.
