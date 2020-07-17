Crime reports: Saturday, July 18, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Lemichael Kejon Floyd, 22, 13 Anderson Drive, on a charge of contempt by default in payment/two counts. Bond set at $780.

Reports — Friday

Loud noise on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Aldrich Street.

Theft on Homochitto Street.

Prowler on D’Evereux Drive.

Loud noise on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Reports — Thursday

Breaking and entering on Franklin Street.

Alarm on North Broadway Street.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on George F. West Boulevard.

Welfare check on George F. West Boulevard.

False alarm U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on McNeely Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Threats on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Petit larceny on Park Place Road.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Montebello Parkway.

Breaking and entering on D’Evereux Drive.

Harassment on D’Evereux Drive.

Disturbance on D’Evereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Oak Street.

Road hazard on Melrose Montebello Parkway.

Dog problem on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Claiborne Street.

Road hazard on Morgantown Road.

Alarm on Amberwood Court.

Disturbance on Aldrich Street.

Accident on Melrose Avenue.

Civil matter on South Canal Street.

Juvenile problem on Old Washington Road.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Gaile Avenue.

Dog problem on St. Catherine Street.

Civil matter on Main Street.

Prowler on Brenham Avenue.

Disturbance on Arlington Avenue.

Loud noise on Oak Street.

Road hazard on Linberg Avenue.

Traffic stop on Linda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Bingham Street.

Loud noise on Oak Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

No arrests

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on Steamplant Road.

Fire on Cranfeild Road.

Traffic stop on High Street.

Reports — Thursday

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Prowler on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Civil matter on Farr Road.

Disturbance on Farr Road.

Petit larceny on Old U.S. 84.

Accident on N. Palestine Road.

Harassment on Mimosa Drive.

Road hazard on Phillip West Road.

Assisting motorist on Highland Boulevard.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Cranfield Road.

False alarm on Grove Acres Road.

Road hazard on U.S. 61 South.

Road hazard on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Road hazard on Morgantown Road.

Disturbance on Windy Hill Road.

Theft on Broadmoor Drive.

Suspicious activity on Highland Oak Drive.

Accident on State Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Devonte Scott, 27, 203 Carolina St., Ferriday, on charges of aggravated flight from an officer and speeding. No bond set.

Caleb Goodwin, 31, 148 Raymond Cooper Road, Ferriday, on a charge of domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Reports unavailable.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.