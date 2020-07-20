July 20, 2020

  • 77°

Natchez police ask for help in locating shooting supect

By Scott Hawkins

Published 5:22 pm Monday, July 20, 2020

NATCHEZ — Natchez police investigators are asking for help in locating the suspect in Friday night shooting that ended with a GMC Yukon being driven into a house and a man with a gunshot wound being treated at the Merit Health Natchez emergency room.

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said police have an arrest warrant for Revonte Fletcher who is wanted for aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Fletcher, Armstrong said, had a dispute with the victim over money while they were in the vicinity of Inez Street at Daisy Street and Fletcher fired a gun at the victim striking him in the arm as the victim was in the vehicle.

The victim then attempted to drive the vehicle toward Fletcher and ended up running the Yukon into a house.

“We certainly want the help of the public in trying to locate (Fletcher),” Armstrong said. “He has an active warrant and nobody should be trying to harbor him in any kind of way. If so, they could be arrested for that themselves.”

The Natchez Police Department can be reached at 601-445-5565, and Crime Stoppers, to report information anonymously, can be reached at 601-442-5000.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Natchez police ask for help in locating shooting supect

COVID-19

Mississippi reports another record high new COVID-19 cases

News

The Dart: Local woman answers call of the wild

News

Vidalia High School celebrates 91 graduates

News

ACCS seniors graduate, and ‘It is well with their souls’

News

Police investigating shooting that involved GMC Yukon being driven into house

News

John Lewis, hero of American civil rights movement, dies at 80

News

Man killed in Friday night shooting

News

Ferriday High celebrates graduating class

News

Natchez man helps farmers bring Trump tribute to soybean field

News

Plans for new high school progressing

News

Sunday Focus: What are plans for back to school?

News

New mayor, aldermen take oaths at ceremony Friday

News

Teachers express varied feelings, concerns about returning to schools

COVID-19

State reports another big 1-day jump in COVID-19 numbers

News

Second Mississippi lawmaker hospitalized with COVID-19; ‘This is real folks, if you aren’t paying attention!’

News

AMBER ALERT: Police say this man took two small children today in Mississippi

News

Report: Natchez driver’s license center closed due to COVID-19

News

Your Take: Bonding together

News

Owner hopes artwork disappearance spurs conversation about mural ordinance

News

Local lawsuit claims police brutality

News

Officials: Not too late to complete census forms

News

Concordia Parish Academy honors 10 graduates Tuesday evening

News

Mississippi sheriff reports inmates rioted, set fire to jail; no injuries reported