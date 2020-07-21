Dec. 5, 1935 – July 19, 2020

GLOSTER — Alfrieda Sorrels Clark, 84, longtime resident of Gloster, Mississippi, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington, La. She was born December 5, 1935, in the Homochitto Community of Amite County, Ms. the daughter of Iddo Sorrels and Ernestine Poole Sorrels.

She earned a Master’s Degree from University of Southern Mississippi in Library Science. She retired from the Waterway Experiment Station in Vicksburg, MS. She also worked at Pine Hills Academy as a librarian. She was a faithful member of the Gloster Church of the Nazarene.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Iddo Sorrels and Ernestine Poole Sorrels, and three sisters, Edwina Sorrels Hyer, Donna Oswe Johnson, and Lynell Sorrels Cassels.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in the Homochitto Community, officiated by Rev. Marshall Trisler. Social distancing will be observed.