Courthouse records: Tuesday, July 22, 2020

Adams County

July 10-16

Civil suits:

Lorraine Denise Johnson v. Adams County Board of Supervisors. (Request for Hearing)

Debra A. Davis v. Adams County Board of Supervisors. (Request for Hearing)

Floyd Garnell Webb v. Adams County Board of Supervisors. (Request for Hearing)

Estate of Johnny Tully Seale.

Divorces:

Denver W. Queen and Marie Queen. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

George C. Cameron v. Linda G. Cameron.

Marriage license applications:

Robert Leon White Sr., 36, Natchez to Marquita Vonchelle Thornburg, 29, Natchez.

Jordan Andrew Dossett, 29, Natchez to Brittany Nicole Smith, 31, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Diamond Investment Properties, LLC to JAMA115COM, LLC, land on the southeastern side of South Commerce Street between Sycamore Alley and State Street.

Sadie Mae Bryant to Salah I. Cruell, lots 5 and 6 Maple Subdivision; lot 7 Maple Subdivision.

Claude Pintard Jr. to Thompson Tree and Spraying Services, Inc., land on the easterly side of South Commerce Street between State and Washington Streets.

Lucius M. Butts III and Russell B. Butts to Russell B. Butts Jr. and Hannah D. Butts, lot 13 Harrison Addition.

Genevieve Wrape Harrison to John E. Dahl and Eric R. Shanoski, land beginning at a point on the southerly side of Orleans Street.

Mortgages:

Griffith Jay Toney Jr. to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 2 of Block No. 21 Williamsburg Addition.

JAMA115COM, LLC to Diamond Investment Properties, LLC, land on the southeastern side of South Commerce Street between Sycamore Alley and State Street.

Emily C. Fox to Regions Bank, lot 1 Kenilworth Subdivision.

Carl Kaiser III and Heather Kaiser to Advance Mortgage & Investment Company, LLC, Portion of lot 3, Tract B, Division of Neola B. Scheffel portion of Southwood Lodge.

Salah I. Cruell to Quicken Loans, LLC, lots 5 and 6 Maple Subdivision; lot 7 Maple Subdivision.

Patrick B. Woods and Sharon E. Woods to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 3 LaGrange Heights Subdivision.

Larry Sweazy to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, a portion of lot 19 and a portion of lot 20 in Block No. 3 of the East Side Subdivision.

Russell B. Butts Jr. and Hannah D. Butts to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 13 Harrison Addition.

John E. Dahl and Eric R. Sharonski to Home Point Financial Corporation, land beginning at a point on the southerly side of Orleans Street.

Andrew Jay Krevolin and Sarah E. Krevolin to Wells Fargo Bank, lot 141 Nottaway Trail Development, a portion of Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision.

Civil Cases from Justice Court

Thursday, July 16:

Natchez Community/Merit Health v. Angela R. Baker.

Natchez Community/Merit Health v. Shelley Rogers.

Natchez Community/Merit Health v. Albert Johnson.

Natchez Community/Merit Health v. Christopher Britt.

Natchez Community/Merit Health v. Cynthia Mooney.

Natchez Community/Merit Health v. Micahel Mooney.

Natchez Community Hospital/Merit Health v. Amy Nichole Wilson.

Midland Funding v. April Jenkins.

Natchez Hospital Company/Merit Health v. Gregory Allen.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Samantha F. Pruitt.

Natchez Hospital Company/Merit Health v. Jay P. Jackson.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Shemekia Bailey.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Najoriam U. Howard.

Natchez Merit Health v. Chris Rocha.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Makeba S. Turner.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Frank Cloy.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Sierra Woodfork.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Jody Foster.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Thomas Dunbar.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Annie Floyd.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Walter Mingee.

Natchez Hospital Company/Merit Health v. Tony Nichols.

Natchez Hospital Company/Merit Health v. Nancy Smith.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Dorothy Davis.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Barney Schoby.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Larry Hooper.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Joseph Tetlow.

Alonzo W. Tyler v. Randolph Tillman.

Concordia Parish

July 10-16

Civil suits:

Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana v. Veria Coleman Long.

Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Rural Development v. Kristen C. McKinley.

United States Department of Agriculture v. Kristen C. McKinley.

United States of America v. Kristen C. McKinley.

Citibank v. Eddie Waltman.

Jaris Smith v. City of Vidalia.

Jaris Smith v. Josh Brewer.

Jaris Smith v. Robert “TJ” Cross.

Jaris Smith v. Joey Merrill.

Daniel M. Feibus v. RHT Capital Partners, Inc.

Vidalia Industrial Facilities, LLC v. RHT Capital Partners, Inc.

First Tower Loan, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Natchez v. Elijah Banks.

In Re: Madison Zion Bates.

First Tower Loan, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Natchez v. Barbara E. Sanders A/K/A Barbara Sanders.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Anarius Alfrederick Williams, 29, Ferriday to Elaine Vernice Hawkins, 32, Ferriday.

Jatronne Davis, 43, Ferriday to Dorothy Darshay Davis, 35, Ferriday.

Johnny Jackson Evans, 50, Ferriday to Melissa Chrischaney Ratcliff, 39, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Greggory Lynn Looms and Melissa Blackmon Looms to Perry H. Corbett Jr., lot A, portion of Innisfail Plantation.

Audra Ater Magee to Michelle Mitchell, lot 3, Block No. 2 Huntington Woods Subdivision.

HB1 Alternative Holdings, LLS to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB2, lot 7, Block 24 Town of Ferriday.

Alex Joseph and Binitha Joseph to Bino Real Estates, LLC, lot 6, Block No. 4 Woodlands Subdivision Unit 2.

Earl Eugene Marshall and Florence Ann Gillespie Marshall to Brenda Jean Marshall Funderburg, lot 28 of the Subdivision of lot 6 Windermere Plantation.

Mortgages:

Bino Real Estate, LLC to CLB The Community Bank, lot 6, Block No. 4 Woodlands Subdivision Unit 2.

James King, A/K/A James A. King Jr., and Debra King, A/K/A Debra Juanita Wilson King, to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 29 Lakeview Estates.