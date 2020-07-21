SWAC postpones fall sports, eyes spring football

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has postponed its fall athletic competition because of the COVID-19 pandemic and hopes to hold a shortened football season during the spring semester.

The SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors announced the decision Monday amid an increase of coronavirus cases in the South. Fall sports impacted include men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The SWAC is planning to play a seven-game schedule in football after an eight-week training period that starts in January. Each team would play six league games with the option to play one nonconference game.

Plans for the other sports and the football championship game will be announced later.

Athletes will be able to attend classes, training and practices in the fall.