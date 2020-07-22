July 22, 2020

  • 91°
Former Fayette mayor Charles Evers, right, shares a laugh with former Natchez mayor Tony Byrne. Evers died Wednesday.

BREAKING: Mississippi civil rights activist Charles Evers dies

By Magnolia State Live

Published 12:05 pm Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Civil rights activist Charles Evers has died at age 97, state media reported Wednesday morning.

Charles Evers died surrounded by his family in Brandon, WLBT-TV reported.

Evers was the older brother of slain civil right leader Medgar Evers.

Charles Evers was a World War II veteran of the U.S. who became active in the American civil rights movement in the 1960s. He was elected as mayor of the town of Fayette, Mississippi, in 1969 and served as its mayor until 1981.

In his election as mayor, Evers became the first African-American mayor in the state since Reconstruction.

He made unsuccessful runs for governor and senator, but also worked for many years as a highly popular disc jockey and radio personality.

 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Mississippi reports another big jump in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

News

BREAKING: Mississippi civil rights activist Charles Evers dies

COVID-19

Local officials urge mask-wearing as state sets new COVID-19 record

News

Nearly half of Mississippi residents under coronavirus face mask mandate

News

Car smashes into downtown building; Police investigating two-vehicle wreck

News

Natchez police ask for help in locating shooting supect

COVID-19

Mississippi reports another record high new COVID-19 cases

News

The Dart: Local woman answers call of the wild

News

Vidalia High School celebrates 91 graduates

News

ACCS seniors graduate, and ‘It is well with their souls’

News

Police investigating shooting that involved GMC Yukon being driven into house

News

John Lewis, hero of American civil rights movement, dies at 80

News

Man killed in Friday night shooting

News

Ferriday High celebrates graduating class

News

Natchez man helps farmers bring Trump tribute to soybean field

News

Plans for new high school progressing

News

Sunday Focus: What are plans for back to school?

News

New mayor, aldermen take oaths at ceremony Friday

News

Teachers express varied feelings, concerns about returning to schools

COVID-19

State reports another big 1-day jump in COVID-19 numbers

News

Second Mississippi lawmaker hospitalized with COVID-19; ‘This is real folks, if you aren’t paying attention!’

News

AMBER ALERT: Police say this man took two small children today in Mississippi

News

Report: Natchez driver’s license center closed due to COVID-19

News

Your Take: Bonding together