July 22, 2020

Eloise Polk Foster

By Staff Reports

Published 2:49 pm Wednesday, July 22, 2020

June 25, 1933 – July 15, 2020

FROGMORE — Funeral services for Eloise Polk Foster, 87, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. from St. James Baptist Church in Frogmore, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the church cemetery with Pastor Eddie Schiele officiating. Visitation will be held Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Social distancing and masks are required at both services.
Mrs. Foster, daughter of the late Andrew and Irene Jackson Polk, was born in Frogmore and died at Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by the late Rev. Murphy Smith at St. James Baptist Church. She was married to the late Eddie Foster and remained a devoted wife to him until his passing.
She graduated from Sevier High School; received a virtual certification as a dietician from the University of Florida; was employed as a dietician at the Ferriday High School; Concordia Nursing Home, Camelot Leisure Living Home in Ferriday; and the Trace Haven Nursing Home in Natchez where she later retired.
She leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter, LaDonna Bowman-Smith; sons, Ernest Wayne Smith and Willie Mozell Brown all of Ferriday; a grandson she raised, Andy Bowman (Stacey) of Los Angeles, CA; special nephew, Leroy C. Smith of Rockledge, FL; special nieces, Leona C. Bastian (Mike) of Long Beach, CA; Delores Thomas of Ferriday; Peggy Cain (Chester) of Natchez; Beverly Warner (Charles) of Vidalia, LA; ten grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren.
Also special friends, Addie B. Phillips and Velma Slain both of Ferriday; Verna Baptiste, Francis Williams and Clyde Baptiste all of Vidalia; and her caregivers, Lynette Glasper, India Jackson, Eulonda Lee, and Rochelle Green. And a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.

